Bank of Ireland has agreed to sell its UK credit cards business for £530m (€591m).

Bank of Ireland to sell UK credit cards business for €591m

This comprises of the Post Office, the AA and the Bank of Ireland's own branded UK consumer credit cards.

The bank is selling the portfolio to British fintech Jaja Finance, a group backed by Centerbridge Partners Europe.

Jaja will also become the issuer for the AA and Bank of Ireland's consumer credit cards.

As at 31 December 2018, the UK consumer credit cards portfolio was around £545m and, in 2018, this business contributed £35m of total income and had operating expenses of £36m.

The sale proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Earlier this week it was announced that the bank’s chief financial officer (CFO) Andrew Keating is to leave for a job with an international organisation outside the financial services sector.

Also this week the bank completed the acquisition of approximately €260m in performing commercial loans from KBC Bank Ireland as part of its strategy of growing lending volumes.

Online Editors