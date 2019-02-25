Bank of Ireland is to increase its dividend to 16c per share, or €173m, in respect of 2018.

Bank of Ireland is to increase its dividend to 16c per share, or €173m, in respect of 2018.

Bank of Ireland to increase dividends as customer loans top €77bn

This is up from 11.5c per share, or €124m, in 2017.

It comes as customer loans grew to €77bn last year, reflecting net lending of €1.3bn, with new lending of €15.9bn, according to 2018 results for the group.

In its mortgage sector, the bank reported 17pc growth in lending. The bank has a mortgage market share of 27pc.

Meanwhile, the bank's net interest margin - a key barometer of profitability of banks – was 2.2pc.

During the year the bank’s non-performing loans reduced by 24pc to €5bn. The bank’s non-performing loan ratio now stands at 6.3pc.

Overall the bank reported underlying profit of €935m, a decline on the profit of €1.08bn reported for the prior year.

Profit before tax was €835m, down from €852m in 2017.

Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Bank of Ireland, said: "We have grown our loan book with net lending of €1.3bn in 2018 as we support our retail and corporate customers across all our markets."

"This inflection point represents growth for the first time in a number of years and we are confident of further growth."

Ms McDonagh added that the bank is taking actions to increase returns in its UK business.

Looking forward, the bank said that, not notwithstanding Brexit uncertainties, Irish businesses were operating in a positive trading environment, with two thirds on a growth trajectory.

"Our diversified portfolio is well positioned to support this growth in enterprise," it added.

Online Editors