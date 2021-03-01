Bank of Ireland to close 103 branches – see full list of impacted locations

Bank of Ireland has today announced it is to close 103 branches across the island of Ireland.
Its branch network in the Republic of Ireland will reduce by 88, from 257 locations to 169, from September.
In Northern Ireland, the branch network will reduce by 15 branches from 28 to 13.
The bank said the measures were being taken in response to the acceleration in the uptake of digital banking.
A full list of the impacted branches is below
Carlow
- Boris
- Tullow
Cavan
- Arva
- Cootehill
- Kingscourt
Clare
- Kilkee
- Miltown Malbay
- Tulla
Cork
- Cork Institute of Technology
- Glanmire
- Bantry
- Cobh
- Dunmanway
- Kanturk
- Millstreet
- Michelstown
- Youghal
Donegal
- Bunbeg
- Bundoran
- Dungloe
- Glenties
- Moville
Dublin
- James Street
- Law Library
- Phibsboro
- Ballycoolin
- Killester
- Merrion Road
- Rathmines
- Ballyfermot
Galway
- Ballygar
- Dunmore
- Oughterard
Kerry
- Castleisland
- Kilorglin
- Tralee IT
Kildare
- Celbridge
- Kilcullen
- Leixlip – HP/Intel
- Monasterevin
Kilkenny
- Callan
- Graiguenamanagh
- Thomastown
- Urlingford
Laois
- Durrow
- Mountrath
- Rathdowney
Leitrim
- Drunshambo
- Manorhamilton
Limerick
- Abbeyfeale
- Askeaton
- Bruff
- Caherdavin
- Rathkeale
- Roxboro
- University of Limerick
Longford
- Granard
Louth
- Dunleer
Mayo
- Ballyhaunis
- Charlestown
- Kiltimagh
Meath
- Athboy
- Enfield
- Ratoath
Monaghan
- Castleblayney
- Clones
Offaly
- Banagher
- Clara
- Edenderry
Roscommon
- Elphin
- Strokestown
Sligo
- Ballymote
- Tubbercurry
Tipperary
- Cahir
- Cashel
- Templemore
Waterford
- Ardkeen
- Kilmacthomas
- Lismore
Westmeath
- Athlone IT
- Castlepollard
- Kinnegad
- Moate
Wexford
- Rosslare
- Taghmon
Wicklow
- Carnew
- Rathdrum
- Tinahely
In Northern Ireland the following branches of Bank of Ireland will close:
Ballymena
Banbridge
Belfast - Lisburn Road
Belfast – Ormeau Road
Belfast – University Road
Crossmaglen
Derry – Strand Road
Downpatrick
Dungannon
Keady
Limavady
Lisburn
Lisnaskea
Portadown
Strabane
More to follow
Online Editors