Bank of Ireland to close 103 branches – see full list of impacted locations

Bank of Ireland is to close over 100 branches

Bank of Ireland has today announced it is to close 103 branches across the island of Ireland.

Its branch network in the Republic of Ireland will reduce by 88, from 257 locations to 169, from September.

In Northern Ireland, the branch network will reduce by 15 branches from 28 to 13.

The bank said the measures were being taken in response to the acceleration in the uptake of digital banking.

A full list of the impacted branches is below

Carlow

- Boris

- Tullow

Cavan

- Arva

- Cootehill

- Kingscourt

Clare

- Kilkee

- Miltown Malbay

- Tulla

Cork

- Cork Institute of Technology

- Glanmire

- Bantry

- Cobh

- Dunmanway

- Kanturk

- Millstreet

- Michelstown

- Youghal

Donegal

- Bunbeg

- Bundoran

- Dungloe

- Glenties

- Moville

Dublin

- James Street

- Law Library

- Phibsboro

- Ballycoolin

- Killester

- Merrion Road

- Rathmines

- Ballyfermot

Galway

- Ballygar

- Dunmore

- Oughterard

Kerry

- Castleisland

- Kilorglin

- Tralee IT

Kildare

- Celbridge

- Kilcullen

- Leixlip – HP/Intel

- Monasterevin

Kilkenny

- Callan

- Graiguenamanagh

- Thomastown

- Urlingford

Laois

- Durrow

- Mountrath

- Rathdowney

Leitrim

- Drunshambo

- Manorhamilton

Limerick

- Abbeyfeale

- Askeaton

- Bruff

- Caherdavin

- Rathkeale

- Roxboro

- University of Limerick

Longford

- Granard

Louth

- Dunleer

Mayo

- Ballyhaunis

- Charlestown

- Kiltimagh

Meath

- Athboy

- Enfield

- Ratoath

Monaghan

- Castleblayney

- Clones

Offaly

- Banagher

- Clara

- Edenderry

Roscommon

- Elphin

- Strokestown

Sligo

- Ballymote

- Tubbercurry

Tipperary

- Cahir

- Cashel

- Templemore

Waterford

- Ardkeen

- Kilmacthomas

- Lismore

Westmeath

- Athlone IT

- Castlepollard

- Kinnegad

- Moate

Wexford

- Rosslare

- Taghmon

Wicklow

- Carnew

- Rathdrum

- Tinahely

In Northern Ireland the following branches of Bank of Ireland will close:

Ballymena

Banbridge

Belfast - Lisburn Road

Belfast – Ormeau Road

Belfast – University Road

Crossmaglen

Derry – Strand Road

Downpatrick

Dungannon

Keady

Limavady

Lisburn

Lisnaskea

Portadown

Strabane

Online Editors