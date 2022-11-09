Bank of Ireland sees income boost following rise in interest rates

Bank of Ireland has reported a rise in net interest income following the increases in interest rates since July.

The bank said that net interest income is now 3pc higher in the nine months to September compared to the same period last year.

This is now ahead of expectations, with the bank now upgrading its net interest income guidance for the year.

Bank of Ireland now expects net interest income to increase by around 6-7pc compared to last year.

Net interest income in the first half of the year, prior to the interest rate hikes, was down 1pc compared to the first six months of 2021.

Business income is up 14pc in the nine months to September. The bank attributed this performance to growth across businesses, while Davy continued to attract net new funds during the nine-month period.

However, the bank stated that overall funds under management and capital markets activity had been impacted by external market conditions.

Net lending stood at €1.9m in the first nine months of the year in the bank’s retail Ireland and corporate & markets division.

In this period, new lending rose 13pc compared to 2021 figures.

Customer loan volumes now stand at €73.5bn at the end of September, €2.8bn lower than at the end of 2021.

Operating expenses excluding levies and regulatory charges were 1pc lower in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the year prior, excluding Davy and one-off investment following the withdrawal of two banks from the market.

Reported costs are 5pc higher in the same period, with the group offering a one time cost of living payment for its employees.

The bank’s non-performing loans decreased by €0.2bn since end of last year to €4.1bn, representing 5.4pc of gross loans. This was down from the €3.1bn reported at the end of last year.

As Ulster Bank and KBC prepare to exit the market, Bank of Ireland has opened 245,000 new current and deposit accounts in the year to date, an increase of 90pc from the same time in 2021.

The Bank of Ireland takeover of around €5bn of KBC loans and liabilities is expected to close by the end of Q1 next year.

"The Irish economy continued to perform well, notwithstanding an increasingly uncertain environment and increasing inflationary pressures. We're keenly aware of the impact of higher inflation on our customers, who we will continue to support over a challenging winter,” said interim chief executive Gavin Kelly.

"Overall business momentum is positive. We are upgrading our net interest income guidance for 2022 to reflect the interest rate outlook."