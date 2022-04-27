Bank of Ireland reports upbeat start to 2022 despite inflation fears

Bank of Ireland has reported a "positive start” to the year, with a €0.4bn increase in net retail and corporate lending in Ireland.

Although customer loan volumes and deposits fell, costs were down and capital ratios rose, the Bank said in its interim management statement.

Bank of Ireland reported a €0.4bn increase in net retail and corporate lending in Ireland in the first three months of the year, compared to December 2021.

Customer deposits fell €1.5bn in three months to €91.3bn at the end of March as a result of lower UK retail and corporate and markets deposits.

Customer loan volumes were also down to €75.2bn at the end of March 2022, compared to €76.3bn the end of December last year.

The €0.4bn increase in net retail and corporate lending was offset by UK deleveraging of €1.3bn and foreign exchange and other impacts of €0.2bn.

Green mortgages have almost doubled as a portion of total lending in the last 12 months, making up 43pc of new mortgage lending, with green business banking accounting for 11pc, up from 6pc in the first three months of 2021.

The bank is in a strong capital position with a fully loaded core equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 16.3pc, up from 16pc in December, and a regulatory CET1 capital ratio of 17pc.

The Group’s net interest margin was 1.75pc in the first quarter 2022 as a result of a 15 basis point negative impact from a European Central Bank loan that is expected to unwind in June.

Business income grew, with wealth and insurance income up by around 10pc, the Bank said.

Costs fell 1pc in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2021, while there were “modest loan losses” the bank said.

So far, €17m out of a €50m share buyback programme has been purchased, the Bank said.

It comes after the Department of Finance announced a further extension of its share trading plan, with the Irish State’s shareholding in the Group now down to less than 5pc.

Outgoing Bank of Ireland Group chief executive Francesca McDonagh said the group had a “positive start to 2022” and that the ongoing Government sell-down “is supporting positive outcomes for Irish taxpayers, the economy and the Group”.

“Overall business momentum remains positive, but we are vigilant to the impact of higher inflation on customer sentiment arising from higher commodity prices and exacerbated by the unacceptable invasion of Ukraine,” she said.

“We have also taken a number of proactive steps to support the humanitarian response and stand ready to do more.”

The bank said it continues to progress regulatory approvals on the Davy and KBC Ireland portfolios.