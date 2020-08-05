Bank of Ireland reports loss of €669m on the back of ‘material’ impact from Covid-19

Bank of Ireland has reported a loss of €669m for the first six months of this year due to the “material” impact of Covid-19.

The bank has taken an impairment charge of €937m over the period.

This charge includes a €184m adjustment related to payment breaks and €321m from actual loan losses experience in the period.

Also included in the bad debts provision is €432m coming from the impact of accounting models from the group's latest macro-economic outlook, according to interim results.

The bank’s net interest income of €1.1bn was broadly in line with the first half of 2019. This reflects the benefit from loan book growth since 2017 and reduced liability costs, which offset lower structural hedge income and UK competitive pressures, the bank said.

Looking forward, the group said its net interest income this year is expected to be around 5pc lower than 2019.

Business income in 2020 is predicted to be 20pc-30pc lower than last year.

While the bank expects the economy to start recovering in the second half of this year, it said Covid-19 and Brexit continue to be ongoing uncertainties.

Subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, the bank expects to book an impairment charge in a range of circa €1.1bn to €1.3bn for 2020.

Bank of Ireland said its fully loaded Tier 1 capital ratio - a measures of its solvency - of 13.6pc at June 30 “remains strong”, with a 10 basis point improvement since quarter one of this year.

Francesca McDonagh, Bank of Ireland CEO, said: "The severe impact of Covid-19 - on our customers, the economy, and our business -is seen in our first half 2020 results. Covid-19 has had a material impact on the group's financial performance and outlook.”

The bank’s outlook “is cautiously more optimistic than our quarter one trading update, resulting in revised guidance for the rest of 2020 in terms of new lending and business income,” Ms McDonagh added.

Online Editors