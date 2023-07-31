Bank of Ireland reports first-half profits of €1bn

Bank of Ireland has reported underlying profit before tax of €1.04bn for the first six months of the year.

This is up from €350m reported in the same period last year, with the bank attributing the growth to higher interest rates and positive business momentum.

The bank recorded total income of €2.2bn in the first half of 2023, an increase of 23pc year-on-year.

Net interest income soared by 68pc to €1.8bn in the first six months of the year compared to the corresponding period in 2022, the bank reported.

New lending at the bank grew by 20pc to €5.2bn, bringing the group’s total loan book to €80.7bn.

This also included the €8bn of loans acquired from KBC in February as the bank welcomed more than 150,000 KBC customers in the first half.

Bank of Ireland has a net impairment charge of €158m to cover potential loan losses, up from €47m last year. The bank said this increase was driven by the current macroeconomic outlook.

Reported costs at Bank of Ireland grew by 12pc, an increase that was driven by the impact of acquisitions, as well as the lifting of variable pay restrictions.

Customer deposits were €101.7bn at the end of June, €2.5bn higher than December 2022.

Bank of Ireland also migrated around €2bn of high net worth customer migration from BOI Private to Davy Wealth in the period.

Net interest income is now anticipated to be “modestly higher” in the second half of the year.

Full year operating expenses are expected to be around €1.85bn, which is in line with prior guidance.

"These results are underpinned by the strategic decisions and investments we’ve made in recent years, supported by a resilient economy and a favourable rate environment,” group chief executive Myles O’Grady said.