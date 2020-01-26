Bank of Ireland probe after security worker hid 'changed identity'
Authorities alerted after cybersecurity expert fails to reveal identity change
Bank of Ireland has launched an internal review after it emerged that a former cybersecurity staff member had not disclosed his true identity when he was recruited.
The individual is understood to have worked with the bank directly for two-and-a half-years in the areas of cybersecurity and technology.
Sources said that before he was employed by Bank of Ireland, the individual worked with a third-party supplier to the bank as a contractor.
Bank of Ireland later hired the individual directly. When Bank of Ireland was informed the cybersecurity expert had not revealed his change of identity, the company took "immediate action".
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
It is understood the individual stopped working for the bank in the fourth quarter of last year.
Bank of Ireland carried out an investigation, led by a third party, following the discovery of his true identity, which found no fraudulent activity had occurred.
However, it is understood that the Central Bank of Ireland and gardaí have been informed of issues related to the individual's employment at Bank of Ireland.
Sources said the position was not customer-facing, meaning the individual would not have had access to sensitive information. He held a strategic role related to technology at the bank which did not involve customer data.
A spokesman for the lender said: "Bank of Ireland confirms that an internal review is under way in relation to a former member of staff.
"This former member of staff did not disclose a changed identity as part of their recruitment, in a breach of group policy.
"As soon as the group became aware of the issue, immediate action was taken, including alerting the relevant authorities. As an internal review is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
The spokesman added that an "internal investigation, carried out by a third-party specialist company, has not indicated any evidence that fraudulent activity has occurred".
The Central Bank said it could not comment on regulated firms or individuals.
Bank of Ireland, which is currently implementing a digital-transformation programme, reported a pre-tax profit of €835m for 2018, down 2pc on the €852m it achieved in 2017.
In July, Bank of Ireland posted an underlying profit before tax of €376m for the first half of last year - down on the €500m reported in the first half of 2017.
Sunday Indo Business