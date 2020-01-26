Bank of Ireland probe after security worker hid 'changed identity'

Bank of Ireland has launched an internal review after it emerged that a former cybersecurity staff member had not disclosed his true identity when he was recruited.

The individual is understood to have worked with the bank directly for two-and-a half-years in the areas of cybersecurity and technology.

Sources said that before he was employed by Bank of Ireland, the individual worked with a third-party supplier to the bank as a contractor.

Bank of Ireland later hired the individual directly. When Bank of Ireland was informed the cybersecurity expert had not revealed his change of identity, the company took "immediate action".

