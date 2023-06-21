Bank of Ireland offers statue of Daniel O’Connell for display at Oireachtas as part of 240th anniversary celebrations

Bank of Ireland's Mick O’Farrell with document from the extensive archive

Pictured at Bank of Ireland College Green was (from left) Bank of Ireland Group CEO Myles O’Grady; Finance Minister Michael McGrath Susan Russell, Director of Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland; and Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell & Sons Wine Merchants, whose family have been customers since 1912. Photo: Naoise Culhane

The statue of Daniel O’Connell created by Andrew O’Connor in 1932 which Bank of Ireland is offering to the Houses of the Oireachtas for public display. Photo: Naoise Culhane

BANK of Ireland will celebrate 240 years in operation on June 25, with the bank unveiling a programme of activities to commemorate the anniversary.

The bank will present a statue of Daniel O’Connell, also known as the Liberator, created by Andrew O’Connor in 1932 to the Houses of the Oireachtas for public display.

As well as being the outstanding Irish political leader of his day – driving the campaigns for Catholic emancipation and the repeal of the Act of Union – Daniel O’Connell was a founder of the National Bank of Ireland, much of which was later bought and absorbed into Bank of Ireland.

The bank will also review existing archival materials, some of which dates back to the founding of the bank in 1783.

These materials include lending correspondence with the newly formed Irish State in the 1920s, as well as nationally important figures such as Daniel O’Connell, John Redmond, WT Cosgrave and James Connolly.

This includes a letter from James Connolly to Hibernian Bank, which was acquired by Bank of Ireland, demanding occupation of its O’Connell St branch dated April 1916.

The bank also plans to share internal documents from 1921 that examined how to provide banking services to a new Irish Free State.

The former House of Lords building, located at College Green in Dublin, will reopen for the first time since the pandemic.

Guided tours will be offered between 10am and 12 noon every Tuesday from July.

This building was originally constructed to be the Irish parliament, the world’s first permanent two chamber parliament.

It was purchased by the bank in 1803, with doors opening to customers for the first time five years later.

A number of events will be held for both customers and employees in the College Green Banking Hall following the anniversary.

“From our earliest days in June 1783, we’ve grown to be an organisation that serves more than four million customers in Ireland and abroad, employs about 10,000 people, works hard for all our 80,000 shareholders, and has more than €40bn in lending to the Irish economy,” chief executive Myles O’Grady commented.