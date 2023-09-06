Bank of Ireland names new hire to head up property and asset backed lending

Bank of Ireland has named John Feeney, an experienced international banker, as its new Head of Property, Project & Asset-backed Finance.

The newly created role means he will oversee its property lending, project and asset-backed finance activities including the bank’s market leading car finance arm.

He has joined Bank of Ireland from Mizuho Bank where he was Head of European Banking with responsibility for the Corporate and Financial Institution Banking business. He has worked in London, Singapore and Tokyo, including senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Henderson Global Investors and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In his new role, John will have responsibility for Bank of Ireland’s real estate and project finance teams, as well as Bank of Ireland Finance, the largest provider of car finance to the Irish motor industry.