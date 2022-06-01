Bank of Ireland completes Davy acquisition

Bank of Ireland has completed the acquisition of Davy

Bank of Ireland has completed the acquisition of Davy’s wealth management and capital markets business for €427m.

The acquisition, which was announced last July, will see Bank of Ireland pay a quarter of the enterprise value two years after the completion of the deal, subject to shareholders meeting a set number of agreed criteria.

Bank of Ireland will also pay for excess cash amounting to €126m following the sale of Davy Global Fund Management to investment group IQ_EQ, as well as the sale of Davy’s shareholding in Rize ETF to AssetCo.

A further €40m will be payable from 2025 “contingent on future business model performance.”

Davy currently manages around €20bn of client assets and employs over 800 people. The company has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast and London.

Bank of Ireland’s own wealth and insurance division currently manages client assets with values in excess of €22.5bn

“As the unrivalled Irish leader in wealth management and capital markets, we are ambitious for the future of Davy within the group. The completion of the deal today represents a fantastic addition to our franchise and business model,” said chief executive, Francesca McDonagh.

She added that clients from other organisations are set to benefit from “enhanced product and service offerings.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Davy chief executive Bernard Byrne said: “This is an exciting milestone for both organisations and an opportunity for us to materially enhance the support we can give our clients with their growth plans and ambitions.”