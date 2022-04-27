Bank of Ireland chief executive to take up role at Credit Suisse

Outgoing Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh is to take up a role at Swiss bank Credit Suisse from October.

Reuters reports Ms McDonagh will take over as chief executive of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as the embattled Swiss lender embarks on a major management shake-up.

The news came the day after Bank of Ireland announced Ms McDonagh’s departure from the bank after five years in the CEO role.

Ms McDonagh takes over from Francesco De Ferrari, chief executive of Credit Suisse’s wealth management division, who has held this position on an ad interim basis since January.

The move was one of three major changes in Credit Suisse management announced by the group on Wednesday following a worse than expected start to the year.

Chief financial officer David Mathers is to leave the bank after more than 10 years in the role.

Asia-Pacific head Helman Sitohang will step down on June 1 and be replaced by Credit Suisse veteran Edwin Low.

Credit Suisse on Wednesday announced a larger than expected loss of 273 million Swiss francs (€266m) in the first quarter, driven by legal expenses and a charge related to its Russian exposure.

Shares in the lender fell as much as 1.7pc after opening in Zurich on Wednesday, with the stock losing half its value in the last year.

Ms McDonagh’s five-year tenure at Bank of Ireland has seen her do deals to buy Davy Stockbrokers and most of KBC Ireland, as well as reducing taxpayers’ stake in the lender to below 5pc.

Meanwhile, Bank of Ireland reported a "positive start” to the year on Wednesday, with a €0.4bn increase in net retail and corporate lending in Ireland.

Although customer loan volumes and deposits fell, costs were down and capital ratios were up, the Bank said in its interim management statement.