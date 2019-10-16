Bank of Ireland appoints new CFO as incumbent moves on to CRH role

Mr O'Grady, who joined Bank of Ireland in June as director of commercial partnering, previously served as group director of finance and investor relations at AIB from 2006 to 2018.

He played a leading role in AIB's IPO in June 2017.

His 30-year career includes senior roles across retail, business and investment banking, and experience working with regulators, Government authorities, investors, analysts, and international investment banks.

Congratulating Mr O'Grady on his promotion, Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh said he "brings a wealth of experience to this important role, as the bank continues to deliver against its strategic priorities to transform the bank ... and grow sustainable profits".

Before joining AIB, Mr O'Grady also held senior positions at Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson.

Mr Keating is set to join construction materials giant CRH as a senior executive.

Bank of Ireland said his last day there would be Friday.

CRH, Ireland's largest company, last month appointed Richie Boucher - Ms McDonagh's predecessor as Bank of Ireland chief executive - to be its chairman.

Mr Keating will report to CRH finance director Senan Murphy, who was Bank of Ireland chief operating officer until 2015, where he worked alongside Mr Boucher and Mr Keating.

Irish Independent