Bank of Ireland appoints Myles O’Grady as new CEO

Bank of Ireland has named Myles O’Grady as the bank’s new group chief executive officer and executive director.

Mr O’Grady will take up the position on November 17, while Gavin Kelly will then step down from his role as interim chief executive on the same date.

Mr O’Grady first joined Bank of Ireland in June 2019 as director of commercial partnering.

He then served as group chief financial officer from January 2020 until March of this year.

Mr O’Grady then departed for a role as chief financial officer with retail group Musgrave in April.

He was also previously director of finance and investor relations at AIB and held a number of senior roles at AIB and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. Mr O’Grady was also a director of the Irish Banking Culture Board.

“I am delighted to welcome Myles back to Bank of Ireland as group chief executive officer. Myles is an exceptional leader with a strong track record of delivery,” chairman Patrick Kennedy said.

“The focus of the Board remains on the execution and delivery of the significant opportunities available to the Group. Myles’ appointment underlines the Board’s commitment to the ongoing successful execution of its existing strategy,” he added.