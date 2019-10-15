Bank of Ireland has appointed Myles O'Grady as chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Keating, who announced his resignation earlier this year.

Bank of Ireland appoints Myles O'Grady as chief financial officer

Mr O'Grady, who joined Bank of Ireland in June, has previously served as group director of finance and investor relations with AIB between 2006 and 2018.

During this time, he played a major role in AIB's 2017 IPO.

He has 30 years experience, which includes senior roles across retail, business, and investment banking.

He also has "significant" experience in international banking and financial services.

Welcoming the announcement, Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh said Mr O'Grady brings "a wealth of experience to this important role."

Meanwhile, Mr Keating is set to join CRH as a senior executive.

Ireland's largest company last month appointed ex-Bank of Ireland chairman Richie Boucher as its chairman.

Mr Keating will report to CRH finance director Senan Murphy, who was Bank of Ireland chief operating officer until 2015, where he worked alongside Boucher and Keating.

