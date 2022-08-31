Bank of Ireland appoints interim CEO

Bank of Ireland has appointed an interim chief executive officer as the bank prepares for current CEO Francesca McDonagh’s departure.

Gavin Kelly will be appointed as interim group chief executive officer, as well as executive director, from September 3.

Mr Kelly has been Retail Ireland chief executive at Bank of Ireland since March 2018 and has held several senior management positions since joining the bank in 2007, including chief information officer.

He is also a former president and chairperson of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, as well as a director of New Ireland Assurance Company.

Mr Kelly also holds the position of fellow at the Institute of Banking.

Ms McDonagh will step down from the top job next month to join Swiss lender Credit Suisse. She was appointed as chief operating officer of the embattled Swiss bank earlier this month.

“Gavin brings a wealth of experience to this role. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Retail Ireland, and a member of the Group Executive Committee, in March 2018,” said chairperson Patrick Kennedy.

“In this role, Gavin oversaw the provision of banking products and related financial services to personal, business and wealth and insurance customers.”

A report from the Irish Times this week suggested that Bank of Ireland’s former financial officer Myles O’Grady is set to return as the bank’s next chief executive.

The news comes just months after he left the bank for a role as chief financial officer with retail group Musgrave.