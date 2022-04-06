Bank of Ireland announces €50m share buyback as it begins its capital return

Bank of Ireland has announced approval for a €50m share buyback programme, running to the end of May.

The group first announced the move on February 28 and has now obtained regulatory approval for the programme, which is due to run to May 25.

The maximum number of shares that can be repurchased under the programme is 50,000,000, based on a €1.00 per share minimum repurchase price, and is subject to early termination rights if required by capital requirements.

UBS will act as principal to conduct the programme and repurchase shares on the Group’s behalf

Goodbody analysts said it was “reassuring from a shareholder standpoint” that the regulatory approval had been obtained and was a "a positive development”.

“More broadly, the commencement of the buyback programme today marks the beginning of the capital return story for Irish bank,” the analysts said in a note.

Bank of Ireland reported underlying profit before tax of €1.4bn in respect of 2021, on the back of a “strong rebound in performance” in its full-year results in February.

The bank recommended €104m of dividends and buybacks at the time.

Total income increased 12pc year-on-year to €2.9bn, according to annual results from the lender.

Business income, including share of associates and joint ventures, increased 15pc compared to 2020.

Last year’s performance was supported by divisional income growth in Wealth and Insurance, which was 24pc higher, Corporate and Markets (13pc higher), and Retail Ireland, where income was 3pc higher.

Operating expenses (excluding levies and regulatory charges) were 4pc lower in 2021 compared to 2020.

On March 29, Bank of Ireland announced the appointment of Mark Spain as Group chief financial officer and executive director, with Enda Johnson as chief strategy and transformation officer.

Spain, a chartered accountant, was most recently chief strategy officer, where he led a number of important initiatives, including Bank of Ireland’s strategy refresh and the acquisitions of the Davy and KBC Ireland portfolios during 2021.

On March 15, Bank of Ireland announced some reductions in its mortgage pricing, particularly aimed at its higher value and green mortgage offerings.

It has reduced the value of a qualifying higher value mortgage from €300,000 to €250,000 and reduced rates on its four-year high value mortgage by basis points.