Bank of Ireland adds €8bn in new lending after KBC transfer

Chief executive Myles O’Grady said the lender is “alert” to recent volatility in the sector

Bank of Ireland’s chief executive has said the lender is “alert” to recent volatility in the sector as it delivered an upbeat first-quarter performance.

Customer loans at the lender grew €8bn in the first three months of the year, compared to last December, on the back of new KBC customers.

Bank of Ireland has now migrated its new KBC portfolios, including around 150,000 new customers, €8bn of loans and €1.8bn of deposits after KBC exited the market.

Rising interest rates have helped to grow net interest income by 12pc in the three months since December, Bank of Ireland said in an interim management statement today.

The statement said the result was down to “deposit and lending growth in Ireland, higher rates and business momentum”.

Mortgage lending at its Retail Ireland division was double what it was in the first three months of last year, with new lending up 33pc.

Customer deposits were €2bn higher compared to December, reflecting the acquisition of the KBC customers.

Group chief executive Myles O’Grady said the figures reflect a “positive start” to the year.

“We’ve performed in line with our expectations during Q1. Highlights include strong lending in Ireland, income and costs performance in line with our plans and a further reduction in our [non-performing exposures] ratio.

“Notwithstanding recent international banking sector volatility to which we remain alert, our strong financial performance underpins our conviction in the delivery of our refreshed group strategy.”

The bank’s non-performing exposures (NPE) ratio was 3.4pc in the first quarter.

It said it had a “strong” capital position with a high quality capital ratio of 14.4pc.

Operating expenses were 9pc higher than the same period last year, reflecting the KBC acquisitions, accounting changes and an allowance for bonus pay.

The added costs were in line with expectations, the bank said in a statement, adding that it has “maintained rigorous cost discipline while absorbing cost inflation and continuing to invest”.