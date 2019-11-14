Bank of China’s acquisition of Goodbody Stockbrokers has been referred to the Competition Authority, confirming the group's takeover of Goodbody.

Bank of China’s acquisition of Goodbody referred to Competition Authority

The consortium led by the Chinese bank last week saw off Goodbody rival Davy and Irish Life, ending a three-way race.

Sources said that the Chinese group had beaten Davy on price, with the Chinese expected to pay up to €150m for Goodbody, should the deal go through.

The deal remains subject to regulatory and competition approval.

Goodbody is majority-owned by Brian McCarthy's Kerry-based foreign exchange provider Fexco.

