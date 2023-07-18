Bank levy could be extended to firms beyond AIB and Bank of Ireland

Tax strategy papers also consider more reliefs for business owners

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney wants tax reliefs in the next budget to keep Ireland "competitive". Photo: Damien Storan

The bank levy could be extended in the next budget and widened to include non-banks.

In a series of tax papers on Tuesday, the Department of Finance also said it is looking at more generous start-up and investor reliefs in Budget 2024 “to support enterprise and the Irish economy”.

But the papers dampen hopes of a cut in capital gains tax, hinting it is too costly.

The €150m a year bank levy, introduced in 2014 as a temporary measure, is due to expire at the end of this year after several extensions.

The three domestic banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB – have paid the bulk of the levy over the years. Ulster Bank and KBC were taken out of its scope last year, reducing the target levy to €87m per year.

“In the event that a decision is taken to extend the levy the Department is considering a number of options to introduce an alternative calculation methodology to the one that is currently set out in legislation,” the tax strategy papers said.

"The Department is also considering if the levy should be extended to a wider cohort of Financial Service Providers.”

Separately, a number of start-up and investor reliefs could be enhanced in the budget, pending EU state aid approval.

The Department of Finance is looking specifically at the Employment Investment Incentive, which allows individual investors to claim 40pc income tax relief on buying shares in start-ups; the start-up capital incentive, that allows 40pc income tax relief for family members that invest in small firms; and a €700,000-maximum start-up relief for entrepreneurs.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said recently that he would be making a number of “budget asks” on tax to keep Ireland “competitive” and make sure companies can grow, particularly since a new 15pc minimum corporation tax will apply from next year.

Meanwhile, companies hoping for a cut in the 33pc rate of capital gains tax (CGT) are likely to be disappointed in the budget. A 5pc cut in CGT would cost €340m per year, the papers say.

“The existence of a 33pc rate of CGT can help maintain a balance between the rate of taxation of capital assets and the higher rate of income tax and prevent planning behaviour,” the papers say.

“Any change in the headline CGT rate would also have an impact on overall corporation tax receipts.”