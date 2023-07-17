Ban on third-party funding of lawsuits may be lifted

The Law Reform Commission has published a consultation paper and invited submissions on Ireland’s ban on third-party litigation funding.

Court rulings here have upheld the ban, which was a feature of common law legal systems.

The most high profile recent case here involved a 2017 challenge by the Persona Digital consortium against the Minister for Public Enterprise over the award of the second mobile phone licence. The Irish courts stopped the case on the basis of how Persona had funded it.

Similar rules have now been loosened in many other Common Law jurisdictions including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

Third-party funding is also allowed in some European countries.

In many cases it involves a specialist finance firm agreeing to cover the legal costs of someone else’s legal case in exchange for a share – sometimes the bulk – of any settlement. That can be controversial because it can mean they become the major beneficiary of a legal action despite never having suffered a loss or injury.

The paper defines third-party funding is investment in dispute resolution. An alternative but related practice known as assigning a cause of action means selling the right to sue to another person or entity.

It found five arguments against allowing third-party funding: it might encourage vexatious and meritless disputes; cause funded parties to be under-compensated by splitting awards, legal costs might increase; the price of insurance premiums might increase; that it is not appropriate in all types of disputes.

The Commission also found four arguments in favour of a looser regime: including helping expand access to justice; improving the power balance in cases where one side is otherwise much richer; helping increase the pool of assets available to creditors in insolvency; and helping address an inconsistency in the law, whereby corporate entities can effectively engage in third-party funding under another name by issuing shares, or transferring ownership of the company to fund its participation in dispute resolution.

The Commission’s consultation process is open to responses from today.

The paper examined practice in other countries, where a variety of legal structures are in place and a mix of regulatory practices governs who can fund cases.