Ballymaloe Foods unveils first acquisition

Sisters Rosaleen and Maxine Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods with Elodie Callaghan and Cara Callaghan, along with Loretta Kennedy, founder of MamaBear Foods with Ríana Hayes and Saorla Hayes

Ballymaloe Foods is buying fellow Irish food company MamaBear Foods.

Cork-based MamaBear Foods produces a range of healthy ketchups and pasta sauces. Founder Loretta Kennedy first launched a reduced sugar and gut-friendly ketchup in 2018 before expanding her range to include other sauces.

MamaBear Foods is also available in Irish supermarkets, including SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and Aldi.

The move marks Ballymaloe Foods’ first ever business acquisition. Following the completion of the purchase, MamaBear Foods will continue operating under the same name, while Ms Kennedy will join the Ballymaloe Foods team.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The Ballymaloe Foods brand, best known for its relish and condiments, was founded in 1990 by daughter of Mrytle Allen, Yasmin Hyde.

The company now produces over 18 products, with the original relish available throughout the UK and Australia.

“We started this business from my kitchen in Cork, just like Yasmin Hyde did with Ballymaloe Foods,” said Ms Kennedy.

“We are delighted to join the Ballymaloe Foods company and to grow our brand with the wonderful team there.”

Ballymaloe Foods co-director Maxine Hyde said both Ballymaloe and MamaBear shared the same focus.

“As mums with young families we are concerned about the lack of Irish made, healthy snack and food options for young children,” she said.

“We love Loretta's concept and existing products and decided we would like to be a part of the next chapter of MamaBear Foods.”