Ballincollig-based hurling equipment firm Mycro Sportswear profits surge to over €260,000

The Cork-based sportswear firm that supplies helmets to many of the country’s top hurlers last year recorded post-tax profits of over €260,000.

New accounts filed by Mycro Sportswear Ltd show that it recorded profits of €266,112 in the 12 months to the end of June last.

The 2022 profit is a 28pc increase of the post-tax profits of €207,513 recorded in the prior year.

The profits for the past two years follow post-tax losses of €104,877 that covered the first number of months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The profit last year resulted in the company’s accumulated profits increasing from €2m to €2.274m.

The company’s cash funds increased from €582,591 to €719,016. The amount owed to the company by debtors last year increased from €330,232 to €438,259.

Numbers employed remained the same level at 10.

The firm received no Government grants last year after receiving €10,916 under that heading in 2021.

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson is one of the game’s top hurlers to wear helmets from Mycro Sportswear’s range. Others to wear Mycro helmets include Clare’s Shane O’Donnell and Cork’s Séamus Harnedy.

The company’s range also includes an Anthony Nash helmet and an Ashling Thompson helmet.

The price range for helmets goes from €85 to €95 with customised helmets costing an additional €10.

The value of the company’s financial assets remained at €1.25m.

The loss last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €7,329.

The firm was established in 1986 and is the biggest supplier of hurling helmets in Ireland.

The accounts – signed off on March 22 last – show that directors’ pay last year increased marginally from €10,840 to €12,646.

The firm’s helmets are manufactured at Ballincollig in Co Cork using raw materials from local suppliers.

The firm has benefited greatly from the GAA making it mandatory for all hurlers to wear a helmet since 2010. A study has shown that the proportion of hurling-related head injuries among A&E-treated players reduced tenfold when full head protection is availed of by wearing both a helmet and a face guard.

Along with its business here, the company has a healthy export business selling its helmets in Australia and Japan along with exports to the UK, France, Hungary, Luxembourg and the US.

The 100pc Irish-owned firm also sells hurls, sliotars and gloves.