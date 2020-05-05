Bakers and boozers lift lockdown grocery sales

Irish shoppers have been stocking up on baking ingredients and booze as they cope with life on lockdown.

Figures published today by research group Kantar confirm a surge in grocery sales in the 12 weeks to April 19 as schools and workplaces shut and the country battened down the hatches in its efforts to beat the coronavirus.

It said half of Irish households bought baking supplies in the past four weeks, while total grocery sales jumped 17.2pc in the 12-week period.

That backs up data from the Central Statistics Office last week which showed a record amount was spent in March on groceries as panic shopping spurred sales.

On the day the Government announced the closure of schools, crèches and colleges - March 12 - shoppers here spent 20pc more than in Christmas week of 2019, figures from AIB showed last week.

David Berry, managing director of Kantar's Irish arm, said shoppers in Ireland have increased their grocery spent by €118 a week on average during lockdown.

"The change in shopper behaviour adds up to an extra €440m spent on grocery in the past 12 weeks, but this additional spend is impacting individual retailers in different ways," he said.

The latest Kantar figure show that SuperValu held a 22.2pc share of the multi- billion Irish grocery market in the last period, with Dunnes Stores and Tesco both on 21.7pc.

Lidl saw its share jump to 12pc, overtaking Aldi on 11.8pc.

"Dunnes customers already spent 80pc more than the average shopper each visit, at €43.80, which means the retailer has experienced less of a jump in spend per trip than those grocers starting from a lower base," said Mr Berry.

"Dunnes is growing slightly behind the rest of the market as a result, but these are extremely narrow margins and only 0.5 percentage points separates the three retailers at the top of the table."

Kantar said that more people also shopped online during the last four weeks, with 10pc of households getting an online grocery delivery compared to 6pc in the same four-week period last year.

Sales of flour rose 52pc in the past month, while sugar sales rose 43pc.

Sales of alcohol rose 70pc, representing an additional €47m spend, with sales of wine having risen 50pc year-on-year.

However, with pubs and restaurants closed, some of the alcohol spend that would have been directed towards those venues has shifted to supermarkets.

