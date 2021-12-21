Bad weather fuels surge in gas demand in November

Plummeting temperatures in November fuelled an 18pc hike in demand for gas, which generated the bulk of Ireland’s electricity for the month.

“The role of gas in supporting intermittent wind generation was again evident this month, with Storm Barra also highlighting the strength and resilience of our network and the benefit of an underground energy system,” said Gas Networks Ireland’s Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins.

“The Government’s approval of 2GW of new gas-powered generation is hugely important and will help to meet increased electricity demand, facilitate the continued deployment of renewable generation on to the grid and help to compensate for power plant closures in the coming years.

Demand rose sharply in offices - up 50pc compared to October - despite some new Covid-19 restrictions, Gas Networks Ireland said today.

Retail demand was up a massive 33pc, while residential and hotel demand were both up 16pc on October.

Residential demand has been marginally below 2020 figures in recent months, although it was 7pc ahead of 2020 in November. Overall, residential demand is 4pc ahead of 2020 in the year to date.

The re-opening of Cork Airport contributed to a significant 116pc increase in gas demand from the air travel sector.

Demand from heavy goods vehicles rose 11pc but construction demand fell by 12pc.

Gas contributed the lion’s share (38pc) of the country’s electricity generation for the month, peaking at 68pc some days and falling as low as 12pc on others.

Wind generation producing 34pc of electricity demand and peaking at an impressive 77pc but falling at times to 1pc.

“The significant variations in wind and gas over the month continue to highlight the importance of back up generation as part of the process of transitioning to renewable electricity,” Gas Networks Ireland said.

Coal-generated electricity made up 17pc of Ireland’s total power generation in November.

Peat and oil contributed 2pc each, with other renewables and demand management providing the balance.