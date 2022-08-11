Bad policy leaves a bleak choice: prioritise power to homes or employers?

You don’t have to look too far to see ominous signs of economic pain coming down the road in the short term.

But perhaps the biggest single challenge for households, businesses and the economy will be the most basic – keeping the lights on.

A recent exchange of correspondence between IDA Ireland and electricity market supervisors throws up all kinds of possibilities and none of them are good.

IDA Ireland said in a letter to regulators that it was essential to maintain competitive pricing for energy “at all times”. The state agency is worried about proposals to impose peak tariffs on large industrial consumers. The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) envisages putting prices at peak times up so high it would force these big power users to reduce demand during those hours.

IDA Ireland can see the dangers of perhaps forcing big clients to slow down or re-configure electricity usage.

Most people will say we need to keep the lights on and if pressure comes on this winter, then large wealthy corporations will just have to find a way through it.

Foreign direct investment equates to 1,700 companies here and 275,000 jobs. IDA Ireland finds itself in a strange battle here. The agency has a job to do in marketing Ireland abroad to help attract inward investment.

It also has a role in assisting existing clients with issues or problems that might arise. The agency will usually feed into policy consultations about all kinds of things from housing to personal taxation, as a way of articulating what will work best for FDI.

Ireland is at the end of the gas supply chain in Europe

Here though we have something a little different. The Government is genuinely worried about maintaining power supply to meet demand this winter.

A formal consultation on the plan by the CRU will commence in the coming weeks. It does seem a little late in the day when we will be well into Autumn and these are proposals for dealing with potential electricity shortages this side of Christmas.

The big users who will be most affected include data centres. They may have some scope to reconfigure their power usage in a way that eases pressure on the power grid at peak times. In so far as that is possible at all, it will probably be costly.

This plan would ensure that failing to reconfigure or reduce demand would be even more costly.

Naturally, big industrial users want to support security of supply but they must be very worried when IDA Ireland is clashing with a regulator on such an important issue for everybody, and not just big business.

IDA Ireland has been incredibly effective in marketing this country abroad as an investment location. It now looks as though tensions like this one around power supply are going to become a bigger part of what the state agency does.

Chief executive Martin Shanahan is due to retire next year and his successor will have to be as adept at pitching into domestic political lobbying as he/she is at marketing Ireland abroad.

Expand Close IDA's Martin Shanahan. Photograph: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp IDA's Martin Shanahan. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

As Ireland faces its own economic capacity constraints around housing, labour shortages, price rises, climate change targets and infrastructure, the next head of IDA Ireland is likely to become more involved in contributing to the debate about how these problems are fixed.

Energy wars are just beginning. Ireland is at the end of the gas supply chain in Europe. We have no LNG storage capacity. We have stopped issuing new licences for oil and gas exploration.

Elsewhere national concerns about access to energy supply are growing. Norway announced this week that it will curb its electricity exports. Warm weather has depleted water levels for its hydro-electric plants and the country wants to focus on its own power needs.

At home we have squandered multiple opportunities to provide much greater security of supply for electricity. The biggest wasted opportunity was the decision many years ago to put all of our eggs in the onshore wind energy basket, to the detriment of offshore wind development.

Who would have thought when the Arklow Bank offshore wind project was commissioned in 2004, that two decades later it would still be the only operational offshore project in Ireland.

Communities would get fed up with wind turbines beside their homes

Negligence by successive governments has been a factor here. Equally, there was a view that offshore was much too expensive to generate and onshore provided more cost effective and faster solutions.

Bang up lots of turbines around the country and the cost to the state will be less by way of subsidy.

But there was no long term thinking here. It was inevitable that after a while more communities would get fed up with wind turbines beside their homes. Onshore was always only part of the solution to moving to sustainable energy.

Meanwhile, places like the UK have forged ahead with offshore wind projects. They even had their first floating offshore wind project in operation in 2017.

The latest round of offshore wind project bids in the UK will deliver three times the output targets Ireland has set for 2030.

Our offshore wind energy potential is vast but we are arriving very late to the party, despite having one project up and running 18 years ago.

One policy document from around 2005 envisaged offshore contributing a quarter of all the wind energy power in Ireland by 2020. But then, it all just froze.

We are now facing a real risk this winter and probably for a few more to come. Genuine fixes were squandered. Everybody becomes more animated when there is even a question mark over power supply.

IDA Ireland will get drawn further into this debate.