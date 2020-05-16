| 10°C Dublin

Back to a very different future for Ireland's DIY and garden centres

Tomorrow morning will see queues outside the country's reopened DIY and garden stores - but what does the future hold? Fearghal O'Connor and Sean Pollock report

Woodie's CEO Declan Ronayne is ready for business, at the Woodies flagship store in Bray. Photos: Frank McGrath
Woodies team leader Niall Evans with a two meter distancing stencil outside the Woodies flagship store in Bray.
Woodies team member Ryan Cromwell tries to jump over the 2 meter distancing stencil on the floor at the Woodies.

Woodie&rsquo;s CEO Declan Ronayne is ready for business, at the Woodies flagship store in Bray. Photos: Frank McGrath

Woodie’s CEO Declan Ronayne is ready for business, at the Woodies flagship store in Bray. Photos: Frank McGrath

Woodies team leader Niall Evans with a two meter distancing stencil outside the Woodies flagship store in Bray.

Woodies team leader Niall Evans with a two meter distancing stencil outside the Woodies flagship store in Bray.

Woodies team member Ryan Cromwell tries to jump over the 2 meter distancing stencil on the floor at the Woodies.

Woodies team member Ryan Cromwell tries to jump over the 2 meter distancing stencil on the floor at the Woodies.

Woodie’s CEO Declan Ronayne is ready for business, at the Woodies flagship store in Bray. Photos: Frank McGrath

After weeks of lockdown, the country's garden and DIY stores will reopen to a whole new world of social distancing tomorrow morning.

Long queues are likely. For many people, a trip to buy paint or compost may be their first non-grocery shopping trip in quite some time.

And with Ireland's newly quiet life without pubs, holidays and sport for distraction, it's likely they will come armed with a long list of supplies they are seeking for home improvement projects.