B&Q owner Kingfisher reports 21pc profit surge amid record new store openings

Home improvement firm Kingfisher, which operates B&Q and Screwfix stores in Ireland, reported a strong performance last year as it opened a record number of new stores.

The group’s adjusted pre-tax profit was up 20.9pc to £949m, on the back of higher retail profit and lower net finance costs.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached £1.6bn, up from £1.5bn in 2020/2021, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of one.

The group has proposed a total dividend per share of 12.40p, up 50.3pc on the previous full year, to give a total dividend of 8.25p.

In its full year 2021/2022 results published today, the group said total sales were up 9.7pc in constant currency to £13,183m (up 9.9pc on a like for like basis), driven by strong demand across from both DIY and ‘do it for me’ (DIFM) trade business.

Online sales now represent 18pc of total sales, 10 points up on pre-pandemic levels.

UK and Ireland sales were up by 13.4pc (11.8pc on a like for like basis), with UK and Ireland retail profits up 16.7pc to £794m.

The results were slightly up on analysts’ expectations, despite successive Covid-19 lockdowns last year.

The group has no direct exposure to Russia, having completed the sale of its Castorama business to Russian home improvement firm Maxidom in 2020.

This month it stopped selling products sourced from Russia and Belarus.

While overall product availability is still below 'normal', Kingfisher said in a statement that it has built up inventory levels in key categories ahead of peak trading periods this year.

It opened a record 70 new Screwfix stores in the UK and Ireland (12 in Ireland) over the last year and is targeting 80 in 2022/2023.

However, high demand, port congestion and issues with shipping costs and availability are expected to continue throughout 2022.

“For the year ahead, while the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment is uncertain, you can expect from us continued focus on top line delivery and market share growth, strong execution, effective management of our gross margin, and active and responsive management of our operating costs,” said chief executive Thierry Garnier.

“We are now over two years into our new strategy and execution is ahead of schedule.”