Axa Ireland appoints new chief executive

General insurance company Axa Ireland has announced that current CEO Philip Bradley is set to retire at the end of the year.

Axa, which has over 1 million customers in Ireland, has also confirmed that Marguerite Brosnan will take on the role of chief executive of its operations in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland from January 1.

Ms Brosnan is currently the company’s retail director. She joined Axa in 2020 after working for two decades with Bank of Ireland. At the bank, she held a number of senior sales and operations positions, including the managing director of Bank of Ireland Insurance.

She was also previously the bank’s transformation director for wealth and New Ireland Assurance.

Mr Bradley was appointed as chief executive of Axa Ireland in 2015 and first joined the company in 1978. During his time with AXA, he worked in various roles in France, the UK and Ireland.

Speaking on the announcement, Ms Brosnan said: “I am honoured and excited with this appointment.”

"I look forward to building on the very considerable strengths of the business both in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland, continuing to expand our business, responding to our customers and partners changing needs and playing an active role in communities throughout Ireland.”