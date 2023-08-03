Axa acquires Laya Healthcare for €650m

Axa has announced it will acquire Laya Healthcare for €650m.

Axa has entered an agreement with AIG subsidiary Corebridge Financial.

Laya currently holds a 28pc market share in the Irish health insurance market, generating €800m in premiums. It currently has 690,00 customers.

In May, Peter Zaffino, chairman and chief executive of AIG, said in an earnings call that the group was considering a sale of Laya following a review of its health insurance offering. The company first acquired Laya in January 2015.

Axa has a 30pc market share of the Irish motor insurance market and also provides home, commercial and farm insurance. The organisation, which operates across the island of Ireland, employs more than 1,450 staff.

“This acquisition underlines Axa’s commitment to Ireland and fast-tracks our entry into the local and vibrant healthcare insurance sector,” chief executive Margeurite Brosnan said.

Axa Europe and Healthcare chief executive Patrick Cohen said that the acquisition would “strengthen” its presence in a key European market.

"Through its relentless focus on innovation and customer experience,Laya will bring invaluable assets to our broader Health franchise, notably in terms of digitalization of the healthcare journey and provision of health-related services,” he added.