Glanbia is recalling a number of products from its Avonmore fresh soup range from stores in Ireland.

Avonmore soups recalled from Dunnes Stores and Tesco over plastic contamination fears

The reason for the the recall is due to the possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic in the soup.

Soups that may be affected carry the best before dates October 5 and October 8, 2018.

Avonmore Soup Fresh 400g products of types Low Fat Med Veg, Button Mushroom, Potato & Leek, Tomato & Basil, Winter Veg with Creme Fraiche, Mixed Veg, Cream of Chicken and Chicken & Veg are included in the recall.

Farmer Choice Mix Veg 700g and Chicken and Veg 1kg also fall under the recall

Customers who have purchased these products, with the best before date mentioned, have been advised to return them to the store.

Dunnes Stores and Tesco stores are carrying advisory notices in their shops.

Online Editors