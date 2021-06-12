Avolon’s Dómhnal Slattery is making a $2bn bet on electric air taxis

Dómhnal Slattery has gone all-in with a $2bn (€1.6bn) bet that electric air-taxis are going to mark a revolution in aviation.

Dublin-based jet leasing giant Avolon, where he is chief executive, this week announced it has placed an order for up to 500 electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft being developed by UK firm Vertical Aerospace.

Avolon is also taking an equity stake in the business, following in the footsteps of Rolls-Royce, Microsoft, Honeywell and American Airlines, which have also backed the British company.

Virgin Atlantic will be the launch customer for the so-called VA-X4 being developed by Vertical Aerospace, which can carry four passengers and a pilot. The airline says it could use the aircraft to fly passengers from regional centres such as Cambridge, for example, to London Heathrow in about 22 minutes, shaving more than an hour off the time the journey takes by car.

American Airlines has also ordered 500 of the VA-X4 aircraft, while Virgin Altantic has a pre-order option.

Read More

Vertical Aerospace, which is working with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to have its aircraft certified, expects the VA-X4 to be in commercial service by 2024.

The applications for this type of transport could be wide-ranging. Apart from their use as an urban transport service, Mr Slattery points out that cargo, medivac and other uses are just some of the potential applications.

“It’s almost boundless as to the commercial opportunities,” he told the Irish Independent, speaking from New York yesterday.

“We’re going to turbocharge this,” he said. “This has gone from being a sideshow to the main stage now. We have 20 airlines identified where we think they will embrace this.”

“When I talk to airline CEOs about carbon and emissions busting and all the rest of it, they all want to embrace it but they don’t know how to go at it,” said Mr Slattery.

Avolon had a fleet of 578 owned and managed aircraft as of the end of the first quarter of this year, with total orders and commitments for 262 jets.

Mr Slattery said Avolon had not been specifically looking to invest in an eVTOL firm or to buy eVTOL aircraft, but had been looking at how to reduce its own carbon footprint in the longer term.

“We got to this through seeking out a decarbonisation strategy,” he said. “We didn’t seek out eVTOLs. We sought out a strategic objective: how and should we play our role in the decarbonisation of the industry.”

“I’m talking a 20- and 30-year view,” he said, “and that ultimately led us to eVTOLs because they are zero emissions and a hundred times quieter than a helicopter.”

He said the world’s megacities are “logjammed” with cars. “If you’re in Sao Paulo trying to get from one side of the city to the other, it’s two or three hours,” said Mr Slattery. “Getting people out of cars and into the sky is much more efficient.”

With so much money having been pumped by multinationals into eVTOL firms – it’s billions of dollars at this stage – a no-turning-back point has been effectively reached. eVTOLs have become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The industry consensus is – and Mr Slattery agrees – that air taxis will eventually become as cheap to use as an Uber. That would transform inter and intra-urban transportation.

“Our objective here is to get the price per seat broadly equal to the cost of an Uber,” he said. “If I’m where I’m sitting now and I want to go to JFK in an Uber, it’s going to cost me $50 or $60.

“We’re going to get the price of this thing down so low that it will literally get to be the price of an Uber.”

A primary difference, of course, will be speed. Downtown Manhattan to JFK in an air taxi should take less than eight minutes.

But in the future that eVTOL firms and Mr Slattery see, where air taxis fill the skies, will the practicalities of safety and traffic management dent the proposition?

Mr Slattery said Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency that manages airspace across Europe and which is headed by Eamonn Brennan, the former head of the Irish Aviation Authority, is taking a leading global role in planning for the traffic navigation of eVTOL craft.

He said Europe and Ireland will be “at the forefront” of developing policy.

“There will be highways in the sky where eVTOLs will fly,” according to Mr Slattery. “They’ll fly at between 2,000 and 4,000 feet.”

Vertical Aerospace is listing on the New York Stock Exchange in the second-half of the year, valuing its equity at $2.2bn. The company was founded in 2016 by Belfast-born entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick.

“Ireland could be at the forefront of the thinking of how to commercialise these airplanes,” insists Mr Slattery.

“It’s the next big thing.”