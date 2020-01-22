Avolon managers share bumper €30m payout as revenues soar

Aviation tycoon Dómhnal Slattery and his managerial colleagues at Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd shared a pay pot of $30.54m (€27.5m) in 2018.

Aviation tycoon Dómhnal Slattery and his managerial colleagues at Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd shared a pay pot of $30.54m (€27.5m) in 2018.

That is according to new accounts filed by Avolon, which show that Co Clare native Mr Slattery and other key management personnel shared the $30.54m in pay, or 'short-term benefits'.

The payout represents a 20.5pc increase on the $25.43m handed to key management personnel in 2017.

The executives enjoyed the bumper pay award as revenues at the company and subsidiaries topped $1bn for the first time.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In