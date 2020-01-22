Avolon managers share bumper €30m payout as revenues soar
Aviation tycoon Dómhnal Slattery and his managerial colleagues at Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd shared a pay pot of $30.54m (€27.5m) in 2018.
That is according to new accounts filed by Avolon, which show that Co Clare native Mr Slattery and other key management personnel shared the $30.54m in pay, or 'short-term benefits'.
The payout represents a 20.5pc increase on the $25.43m handed to key management personnel in 2017.
The executives enjoyed the bumper pay award as revenues at the company and subsidiaries topped $1bn for the first time.
The accounts show that revenues increased by 19pc, to $1.04bn from $876m. The company recorded a pre-tax loss of $9.6m, following a pre-tax profit of $121.2m in 2017.
The business recorded an operating profit of $560m.
Net finance costs of $571m were the main factor behind the pre-tax loss.
The operating profit takes account of non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of $301m.
At the end of 2019, Avolon globally owned or managed 525 aircraft.
In September of the year under review, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar opened Avolon's global HQ at One Ballsbridge, Dublin.
Meanwhile, 2018 was a year of significant expansion for the company, which was only established in 2010.
The number of people employed at the firm increased to 232 from 182, and the accounts show that 'compensation and benefit expenses' increased by 40pc, to $109.9m from $78.5m.
According to the directors' report, they intend to maintain the success and the growth of the group going forward, and continue to evaluate new investment and trading opportunities.
