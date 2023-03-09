Aviva’s profits decline in ‘challenging’ Irish market

Operating profits at Aviva Ireland were €32m last year, a fall from the €43m reported in 2021.

The insurer also reported a profit margin of 4.2pc for 2022, a decrease from 8.3pc in 2021.

This was driven by a return to a higher and more normalised frequency of claims following the lifting of Covid restrictions, as well as inflationary challenges.

The company’s combined operating ratio, a measure for general insurance profitability, was also on the rise.

The ratio rose to 95.8pc from 91.7pc last year.

Gross written premiums rose 4.4pc to €495m last year, a rise that was attributed to strong growth in Aviva’s commercial business.

Commercial lines grew in construction and finance among other large business accounts.

However, this growth was offset by a reduction in motor insurance, with average car insurance premiums falling by 9pc in 2022.

Average prices for personal car insurance are now 40pc lower than the peak in 2016.

Aviva said that it had introduced the drop in prices following the introduction of new Personal Injury Guidelines almost two years ago. This move came in anticipation of reduced compensation payments and litigation as a result of these new guidelines.

“Our long term expectation was that the guidelines would bring consistency to court awards and assessments from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) and reduce the number of PIAB assessments being rejected and litigated to 5pc,” Aviva Insurance Ireland chief executive Declan O’Rourke said.

“The number of PIAB rejections in litigation has in fact increased from 50pc to 61pc for motor claims, eroding the benefits of reform.”

He pointed to the average legal costs in a litigated case involving minor injuries, which have now risen to over €16,000 versus €0 if the case is settled in PIAB.

Aviva is now calling on the government to review the reforms to address the high rejection levels of PIAB assessments, as well as “significant inconsistencies” between PIAB assessments and subsequent awards made by the courts.