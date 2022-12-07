Aviation services group IAC acquired by private equity firm

International Aerospace Coatings (IAC) Group, which is headquartered in Shannon and Irvine, California, has been acquired by private equity firm Tiger Infrastructure.

The group, which specialises in aircraft painting, was formed in 2014 following the merger of three companies acquired by US private equity firm Vance Street Capital.

This included Irish company Eirtech Aviation which was purchased by Vance Street Capital in 2014.

IAC now employs more than 1,000 people across the world, including more than 250 in Shannon, Ireland.

The group is led by Martin O’Connell who joined IAC in 2015 as chief financial officer, moving into the top job earlier this year.

Former chief executive Niall Cunningham, who led and formerly jointly owned IAC while it was owned by Vance Street Company, will also remain with the company.

The value of the acquisition by Tiger Infrastructure Partners was not disclosed but the deal marks the seventh platform investment for Tiger Infrastructure Partners Fund III.

The fund closed at its hard cap of $1.25bn (€1.2bn) early this year.

“As a growth-oriented infrastructure investor, we were attracted to IAC because of its compelling growth prospects, leading market position, substantial asset base and stakeholder relationships along with its strong balance sheet,” said Tiger Infrastructure chief executive Emil W. Henry, Jr.

“We expect a combination of aviation industry tailwinds to drive demand growth for aircraft painting at around 8pc per annum and, in partnership with Tiger, we aim to open new facilities and expand our capacity quite substantially in the years to come,” added Mr O’Connell.