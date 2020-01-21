Aviation event goes carbon-free

The Airline Economics Growth Frontiers event now claims to be Ireland's first-ever carbon neutral conference, with a carbon surplus. Delegates' flights, hotel stays and taxi journeys for the Dublin event will be offset, it said.

But the chief executive of Friends of the Earth Ireland, Oisín Coghlan, warned yesterday that carbon offsetting "isn't a sustainable response in the long term" to tackling emissions.

UK-based Aviation News, which hosts the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers event and other conferences worldwide, said it was offsetting the carbon footprint of the Dublin event through several measures.

These measures include:

The planting of 700 trees in the UK and Kenya;

The supply of 300 fuel-efficient cooking stoves to women in North Darfur via a UN programme to restrict the use of rainforest for firewood;

Providing 600 solar-powered cookers to a project in north-west China to help prevent the use of coal, and

Investing in a solar power project in India.

It also is funding a borehole rehabilitation project in Uganda and offsetting 700 tonnes of carbon through a UN-backed Brazilian Amazon scheme.

Philip Tozer-Pennington, managing director and a co-owner of Aviation News, said the company was proud to be the first aviation conference to offset carbon emissions fully by its guests.

"Aviation is at the forefront of the battle against climate change, and the industry is beginning to work together in a meaningful way to reduce emissions by advancing technology to ensure the longevity of air travel, which connects the world, providing efficient trans-ocean transportation, and fosters globalisation while also enhancing world GDP," he said.

However, Mr Coghlan said emissions need to be reduced to zero over the next 20 to 30 years.

"That means there isn't the capacity to offset a lot of it. You have to cut it as much as possible," he said. He conceded that if carbon-offsetting is used, it is better that it involves people through a variety of projects, rather than just planting trees.

He described the list of offsetting projects being used by Aviation News as "interesting".

Mr Coghlan added that it is "very hard to see how flying is going to become low carbon".

"We can't keep growing aviation at the rate we're growing it and have any hope of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement," he said.

About 5,000 delegates will attend two aviation events in the capital this week. The other is the 'Airfinance Journal' conference.

A spokesperson for the company said it is currently engaged with a carbon-offsetting firm to assess how to make its global events work toward being carbon-neutral.

"The aviation community is not speaking as one about climate change and sustainability, and the 'Airfinance Journal' Dublin 2020 event will facilitate discussion with industry leaders around establishing expectations, preparing for concerted messaging, and embracing those who seek faster and/or more substantive change," said the spokesperson.

