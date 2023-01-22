Avant Money parent expects mortgage demand slowdown as Irish home loan book hits €1.6bn

A spokeswoman for Avant Money, which is owned by Spain's Bankinter, said the pace of growth for new mortgages had moderated due to increases in pricing driven by ECB rate changes

The parent company of Avant Money, a consumer-finance company located in Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, has said its Irish mortgage book had grown by 268pc to €1.6bn.

However, its Spanish owner Bankinter has said it expects a reduction in mortgage demand after raising mortgage rates.

According to Bankinter’s results for 2022, Avant Money had new mortgage drawdowns of €1.2bn in the year, which had tripled on the previous year. Its overall loan book, which includes its consumer finance business, has hit €2.3bn, up 132pc on 2021. The Irish business recorded income of €80m for 2022, up 34pc.

Commenting on the performance of the Irish business, a spokeswoman for Avant Money said the pace of growth for new mortgages had moderated due to increases in pricing driven by European Central Bank rate changes.

“We are extremely pleased with our contribution to the group’s results,” she said. “This is an exciting time for Avant Money as we continue to bring real value and innovative solutions to Irish consumers.”

In 2020, Avant Money shook up the market when it launched its mortgages in Ireland, offering lower rates than its competitors

Bankinter’s total loan book hit over €74.2bn in 2022, up 9pc on the previous year. Its overall non-performing loan ratio was 2.1pc.

In Ireland, it recorded a non-performing loan ratio of 0.4pc.

During a call with analysts discussing the results, Jacobo Diaz Garcia, the chief financial officer of Bankinter, said the Irish mortgage business had been running “well ahead of our expectations”.

“We aim to keep growing in mortgage lending in 2023,” he said. “However, at a lower pace now that we have updated and increased rates for the new interest rate curve ahead of competitors.”

Garcia added later in the call that he expected a “reduction in demand of mortgages in Ireland” due to it increasing its rates “some months ago”.

Bankinter, Spain's fourth largest bank by market value, posted a 58pc rise in fourth-quarter profit to €130m, helped by higher interest rates.

