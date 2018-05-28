Avalution take home top prize for business continuity at BCI European Awards 2018

Avalution Consulting took home the accolade of Continuity and Resilience Provider of the Year (Service/Product) at the ceremony in Milan this month.

"It is a great honour to receive European recognition from the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) for our consulting services and business continuity software, Catalyst," she said.

Elaine Tomlin, Managing Consultant and EMEA Practice Leader for Avalution’s European office, accepted the award on behalf of Avalution.

Read more: The woman leading the team helping Irish firms in the fight against cybercrime

"Last year, Avalution opened its European office in Dublin, Ireland to further support our global client base. We are delighted with the response from the market to date, as we look to grow further in Europe."