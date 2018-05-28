Avalution take home top prize for business continuity at BCI European Awards 2018
A top international business continuity firm, which established an office in Dublin in 2017, has scooped an award at the BCI European Awards 2018.
Avalution Consulting took home the accolade of Continuity and Resilience Provider of the Year (Service/Product) at the ceremony in Milan this month.
Elaine Tomlin, Managing Consultant and EMEA Practice Leader for Avalution’s European office, accepted the award on behalf of Avalution.
"It is a great honour to receive European recognition from the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) for our consulting services and business continuity software, Catalyst," she said.
Read more: The woman leading the team helping Irish firms in the fight against cybercrime
"Last year, Avalution opened its European office in Dublin, Ireland to further support our global client base. We are delighted with the response from the market to date, as we look to grow further in Europe."
Dublin-based Ms Tomlin, also a global Board Director with the London-based Business Continuity Institute (BCI) and the incoming Chair of the Risk and Governance Committee of the BCI, has led the group's European expansion.
All winners from the BCI European Awards are automatically entered into the BCI Global Awards, which take place during the BCI World Conference and Exhibition in London November 6-7, 2018.
Online Editors