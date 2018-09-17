Australian software company opens EMEA base in Cork

The company will create 10 “high-level” jobs in Cork over the next nine months, with the team expected to double from that point over the next 18 months.

Since its establishment in 2012, HealthKit has grown to over 28,000 health practitioners across 75 different professions in 50 countries.

According to the company, it is currently witnessing growth between 1pc and 5pc every week, with the Cork office playing an important role in this growth going forward.

"After two years of preparation, we are delighted to launch our first overseas office in Ireland," Alison Hardacre, CEO and co-founder, said.

"Cork’s growing reputation as a health and tech hub, the support from organisations such as the IDA and Cork Chamber of Commerce, the high quality of educated talent, and proximity to international transport links means it is the most attractive choice."

The past year has seen HealthKit grow to accept over 5,000,000 appointments through its platform globally. This number is expected to double over the next two years, with the Cork office enabling much of this increase, the company said.

Speaking at the event, An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said: "It is fantastic to see a successful, dynamic Australian company such as HealthKit opening their EMEA office in Cork. There are huge opportunities in Cork for companies who are looking to scale and build into Europe and the wider EMEA."

