Aughinish Alumina owner ‘reviewing’ Russian subsidiary

Russian metals giant EN+ Group, the ultimate owner of the Aughinish Alumina refinery in Limerick, is “reviewing its strategy” with regard to its Russian business.

The London-listed group, which is partly owned by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, made the announcement as the UK, US and EU weigh further sanctions on Russia for its escalating war on Ukraine.

EN+ said it was considering a possible ‘carve out’ of its Russian subsidiary, Rusal, which operates the Aughinish Alumina plant in Askeaton.

“The group confirms that it is currently reviewing its strategy with respect to Rusal,” EN+ said in a statement Monday morning, in response to a Bloomberg News story.

“Options under consideration include the possibility of carving out Rusal’s international business.

“The group wishes to emphasise that the strategic review is at a preliminary stage and any future course of action will be subject to further consideration as well as discussions with the relevant regulatory bodies and key stakeholders.”

EN+ and Rusal were targeted by US sanctions in 2018 but escaped censure after Mr Deripaska divested himself of his majority stake in the two firms.

Mr Deripaska currently holds a 44.95pc shareholding in EN+.

A 21.37pc shareholding belongs to the group itself, while Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore owns a 10.55pc share. Glencore said last week said it is reviewing its equity stake in the group.

EN+ has a controlling stake of 56.88pc in Rusal.

European officials told their US counterparts last year that Mr Deripaska, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, continues to exert day-to-day control over Rusal, in violation of the 2018 sanctions deal.

Mr Deripaska has again called for peace between Russia and Ukraine, telling his followers on the social media app Telegram on Monday that “we have long passed the point of no return”.

Last week, he used Telegram to highlight the dangers of a nuclear incident in Europe, after Russia fired on and captured Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Aughinish Alumina is Europe’s largest alumina refinery and accounts for the bulk of Rusal’s alumina production.

Last year it received fast-track approval for a plan to extend its large plant near Foynes, Co Limerick, as a project of “strategic importance”.

It was also recently granted EU funding to help install a 25-megawatt high-pressure electric boiler to replace existing gas-fired boilers used to produce alumina.

Alumina, the main ingredient in aluminium, is produced by milling and heating bauxite ore.

Metals, including aluminium, were exempted from sanctions last week as many are in short supply. Aluminium, nickel and palladium prices have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.