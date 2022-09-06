Aston Lark buys yet another small firm as insurance broker market consolidates further

Broker Aston Lark Ireland has made another bolt-on acquisition in the rapidly consolidating Irish insurance market with the purchase of Gateway Insurance and Investments.

The transaction is the 12th takeover Aston Lark Ireland has made in about 15 months as a clutch of deep-pocketed buyers race to tie up deals with small, local players.

The buy extends Aston Lark’s franchise in the Midlands, where Gateway operated out of offices in Athlone, and brings staff numbers at the group to nearly 300.

It follows the group’s August purchase of Sparrow Insurances, another local broker with offices in Nenagh, Portlaoise, Thurles and Blanchardstown.

“We are keen to continue growing and acquiring like-minded brokers in Ireland as we look to deliver on our ambition to become Ireland’s leading independent insurance broker,” said Aston Lark Ireland chief executive Robert Kennedy.

Gateway, a 40 year old firm, specialises in the small business sector, catering to both commercial and personal customers, and selling both general and financial policies.

The firm selected Aston Lark as its preferred buyer after what managing director Tom Fitzgerald said was an “exhaustive” sales process.

The Gateway team will now merge with Aston Lark, giving it access to a wider customer base and range of products, Mr Fitzgerald said.

Aston Lark’s latest acquisition follows its own sale by backer Goldman Sachs Asset Management to international brokerage group Howden in a deal that created the largest independent broker in the UK.

Howden now controls over £6bn of gross written premium for more than 1.7 million policyholders in the UK and Ireland.

Ireland has been part of Aston Lark’s ambitious growth plans since its foundation in 2018. The company quickly snapped up two Irish firms, Robertson Low and Wright Insurance Group, in its first year of operations, merging them in 2021 to form Aston Lark Ireland.

Since then, the company has been hoovering up smaller rivals in a race to achieve scale and operational leverage in an increasingly competitive market for deals.

Buyers of scale have been active in Ireland’s highly fragmented insurance broker market for a couple of years. Facing increasing cost pressure from regulation, many owners and partnerships are deciding to sell up.

In July Irish group Arachas bought out the owners of Glennon Insurance while global insurance broker Gallagher entered the market with the purchase of Innovu, a private-equity backed brand that itself had been buying brokers in the south-east for the last four years.

Arachas has been pursuing an aggressive buying strategy similar to Aston Lark’s since forming 2017. The firm is owned by Ardonagh, still the UK’s largest independent broker, which is rolling out a piecemeal consolidation approach in all its European markets.

Quote Devil, the well-known low-cost broker, was sold to the private equity group behind Chill Insurance in April for €30m, according to figures disclosed in a court case involving its owners.

Other big deals in the last year include sales of Chill Insurance and Gallivan Murphy, both for €100m, in transactions that involved big pay-outs for their owners.

