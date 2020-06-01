ASL Aviation CEO Hugh Flynn to retire after 22 years

Hugh Flynn is to retire after 22 years as CEO of ASL Aviation

Irish airline group ASL Aviation says its chief executive for the past 22 years, Hugh Flynn, will retire next month.

His departure comes a year after fund manager Star Capital bought the Swords-based ASL in a deal reportedly topping €200m.

ASL operates four airlines in Ireland, Belgium, France and Hungary and two affiliated airlines in Africa and Asia that carry a mix of passengers and cargo. Its clients include Aer Lingus, DHL and FedEx.

Its operations include delivery of aid supplies, including the shipment of more than 1.5 billion units of personal protection equipment in recent weeks between China, Europe and the US.

ASL chairman Charles Graham said the group’s growth to more than 130 aircraft operating on six continents bore “testimony to Hugh’s strategic performance and unwavering commitment to ASL’s customers”.

“ASL has made a profit every year since its inception, irrespective of the prevailing global economic situations,” he said, crediting this to Mr Flynn’s leadership.

Mr Flynn, a commercial pilot who has worked in the group for 35 years, will join the ASL board. “I plan to enjoy a bit of flying and spend more time with friends and family,” he said.

He will be succeeded by Dave Andrew, who is ASL’s chief executive for Africa and Asia operations and the group’s aircraft leasing unit.

“Hugh built ASL into a world leader in aviation services and has led the group with integrity and expertise that have made him one of the most credible and admired global aviation executives,” Mr Andrew said.

“We have tough challenges ahead in these difficult times, but I step into the CEO role confident in the commitment and ability of the ASL team.”

Online Editors