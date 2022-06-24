Asking prices for Irish homes up 11pc, according to MyHome.ie

Asking prices for houses in the Republic of Ireland are up 10.9pc in the year to June, with the median asking price now standing at €320,000 nationwide.

However, cost of living concerns and rising interest rates are predicted to slow demand for property in Ireland, according to a new report from MyHome.ie.

The latest growth rate of 10.9pc nationally marks a slowdown, with the previous edition of the report from MyHome.ie showing annual price inflation was running at 12.3pc for the 12 months to March.

While average asking prices were up almost 11pc compared to the same period last year, prices rose 7.9pc in Dublin. The median asking price in the capital is now €403,000.

National asking prices also rose 5.3pc from the previous quarter.

Elsewhere in Ireland, housing prices increased more than the average at 12.7pc, with the median asking price outside Dublin €270,000.

Davy chief economist Connall MacCoille, author of the report, said that the second half of the year would bring changes as price inflation slows.

“Double-digit inflation and sharp price gains are set to give way to greater concerns on affordability, the economic outlook and the impact of the ECB raising interest rates,” he said.

While the report suggests that a modest fall in house prices “can’t be ruled out,” Mr MacCoille said that the Irish housing market is unlikely to see “double-digit declines or a repeat of the Celtic Tiger era housing crash.”

Demand remains sky-high, with the average time to sale agreed falling to a record low of 2.6 months. One fifth of homebuyers with mortgage approval are now failing to secure a property annually.

Average mortgage approval has also risen to €283,700 – up 9.4pc on the year and above Celtic Tiger levels for the first time.

The number of available properties for sale increased from the previous quarter, which the report states is linked to the return of vendors to the market.

“It is encouraging to see stock levels and new listings rise this quarter, albeit from a low base,” said managing director of MyHome.ie Joanne Geary.

“However, even though we have seen somewhat of a correction, demand is still far outstripping supply and this imbalance needs to be rectified in order for normality to return to the market,” she added.