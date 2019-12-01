Aryzta's Toland criticises state salary cap
Kevin Toland, chief executive of Swiss-Irish baked goods company Aryzta and former CEO of DAA, has warned that the Government will not keep the best people in senior roles if it maintains a cap on semi-state salaries.
He said it was time for the cap to be reassessed.
In 2012, then Transport Minister Leo Varadkar tried to persuade Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin to sanction a €400,000 annual salary for Toland at the DAA. That was rebuffed, leaving Toland with a basic salary capped at €250,000.
"I can understand why it was done at the time," he said of the introduction of the cap. "But I think it is an inhibitor to getting good talent and keeping good talent in the long run.
"I think the Government has been quite fortunate that a number of people like me have chosen to come and work in the semi-state because it's a challenge and the opportunity to make a difference. But really as a business owner they need to look at market conditions to get the best talent."
"I think a couple of the people who have come in from the outside have taken a similar view to me, that they were game for the challenge and they want to make a difference and a contribution.
"The danger is the Government had a number of exceptions [taking up senior positions]. The danger then is that people can conclude that that's the rule."
He said it was time for the cap to be addressed but conceded it was "a very thorny, difficult question".
In his first interview since taking the top job at Aryzta in 2017, Toland said his ambition is to ensure it becomes the best company in the bakery business. He is implementing Project Renew, a cost-cutting programme which aims to stabilise the business and return it to growth.
Aryzta's Cuisine de France, which is 30 years old this year, is about to replace its French baguette with a new recipe in the coming weeks. "It's a sort of thinner, crispier crust, velvety taste," said Toland.
Sunday Indo Business