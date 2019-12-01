Aryzta's Toland criticises state salary cap

Kevin Toland, chief executive of Swiss-Irish baked goods company Aryzta and former CEO of DAA, has warned that the Government will not keep the best people in senior roles if it maintains a cap on semi-state salaries.

He said it was time for the cap to be reassessed.

In 2012, then Transport Minister Leo Varadkar tried to persuade Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin to sanction a €400,000 annual salary for Toland at the DAA. That was rebuffed, leaving Toland with a basic salary capped at €250,000.

"I can understand why it was done at the time," he said of the introduction of the cap. "But I think it is an inhibitor to getting good talent and keeping good talent in the long run.

