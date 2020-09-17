| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aryzta's incoming chair says its 'worst time to sell'

EGM sees Irish directors swept away and talks with Elliott thrown in doubt

Ousted: Gary McGann Expand

Close

Ousted: Gary McGann

Ousted: Gary McGann

Ousted: Gary McGann

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

The potential sale of Aryzta to US hedge fund Elliott was thrown into doubt yesterday after chairman-elect Urs Jordi said it is "the worst time" to sell the business.

"It would certainly be the worst point in time to sell the company right now. The three of us [incoming directors] have come here to support the company on its industrial path to success," Mr Jordi said.

He was speaking ahead of his election as chairman at Aryzta's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) with the overwhelming support of shareholders in what became a dramatic corporate coup.

Related Content