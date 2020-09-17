Aryzta's incoming chair says its 'worst time to sell'

The potential sale of Aryzta to US hedge fund Elliott was thrown into doubt yesterday after chairman-elect Urs Jordi said it is "the worst time" to sell the business.

"It would certainly be the worst point in time to sell the company right now. The three of us [incoming directors] have come here to support the company on its industrial path to success," Mr Jordi said.

He was speaking ahead of his election as chairman at Aryzta's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) with the overwhelming support of shareholders in what became a dramatic corporate coup.

Aryzta confirmed last Thursday that it is in advanced talks with Elliott about a potential public tender offer for the entire company.

But the EGM results underlined sweeping changes with outgoing chairman Gary McGann, CEO Kevin Toland and other long-time directors now all gone.

Following the EGM, Aryzta declined to comment on whether Mr Jordi's remarks mean talks with Elliott are over.

Mr Jordi, put forward by activist investors received a two-thirds majority in his election to the role of chair.

The EGM, which had been delayed by the incumbent board, lasted just over one hour came on the back of a months-long campaign by activist investors - led by Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas - for control of the Swiss-Irish business.

Yesterday two of the three board member candidates proposed by Veraison - Mr Jordi and Heiner Kamps - were elected with the support of over 94pc of votes counted.

The third candidate put forward by Veraison, Armin Bieri, a former Hiestand and Aryzta executive, was elected with over 65pc of votes.

Prior to the commencement of yesterday's EGM Gary McGann, Dan Flinter, Rolf Watter and Annette Flynn all tendered their resignations from the board. The board's candidate to replace Gary McGann as chairman pulled out before the votes were cast.

In a bruising rejection, just over 62pc of shareholders voted to remove Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland from the board.

The former head of the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), who did not speak at the EGM, will remain in his role as CEO of the group.

The company, which is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand is also a global supplier of burger buns to McDonald's. Long-standing debt and strategic challenges were compounded this year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, Aryzta hired Rothschild to carry out a sweeping review of the business and has since said it has received a number of unsolicited approaches - including from Elliott.

However, yesterday as Mr Jordi moved to take the helm at Aryzta he said it was now time to streamline the firm and push forward with innovation.

Addressing shareholders at the EGM in Switzerland over video link from Dublin, outgoing chair and boardroom veteran Gary McGann apologised to investors for slow progress in turning around Aryzta.

"To you the shareholders I am sorry that we haven't as yet delivered the turnaround within the timeframe that has been expected," he said.

Gregor Greber, head of Veraison, was upbeat, saying the EGM was a "happy day" for shareholders. The share price did not reflect this, however, falling 9.27pc by yesterday afternoon.