Aryzta to sell North American business for $850m

Underlying quality: Aryzta chairman Urs Jordi said the business will perform well under new owners

Aryzta is selling its North American business to an affiliate of private equity group Lindsay Goldberg for $850m (€711m).

This division accounted for €1.26bn of Aryzta revenue and earnings of €67m in its financial year 2020.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Irish-founded food company said the early conclusion of the disposal validates the board’s strategy to remain independent.

It said the board of Aryzta is “fully convinced” its strategy serves shareholders’ and stakeholders’ best interests and provides the best route for value creation.

In December, after “careful review" and a unanimous decision, the board of Aryzta rejected an offer of CHF0.80 (€0.74) per share from the US hedge fund Elliott which valued the company at €734m.

“This agreement represents a significant inflection point for Aryzta and vindication of our simplification strategy to the outright sale option,” said chairman and interim CEO Urs Jordi on Friday.

“I want to thank our shareholders and stakeholders for their confidence and support since September which enabled this transaction to materialise.”

The sale of the North American business will deliver “significant” debt reduction and increase the strength of Aryzta’s balance sheet, he said.

It will now allow the company to focus on delivering “further operational improvements and returning to organic growth,” according to the group.

“The agreed price reflects well on the underlying quality of the North American businesses, its assets, the significant recovery in performance achieved by the team and bodes well for its future performance prospects under its new owners,” Mr Jordi said.

The company now will report its first-half results on Monday, one day earlier than originally planned next week.

Aryzta was advised on the transaction by Houlihan Lokey and Alantra, Goodwin Procter, Homburger and KPMG.

Earlier this month, Aryzta’s Irish shares were delisted from the Euronext stock exchange in Dublin. Aryzta’s primary listing was already in Zurich.

The exit from the Irish stock market follows last year’s upheavals at the company, best known here as the baker of Cuisine de France branded goods.

The past year has seen major changes at the group with its previously Irish-dominated leadership ousted in a bid to improve shareholder value by Swiss fund management group Veraison Capital which has helped install a new chairman.

In January, Aryzta reached an agreement with Lion Capital and Invest Group Zouari to sell its remaining 4.64pc interest in French frozen foods group Picard for around €24m.

Online Editors