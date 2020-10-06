Aryzta to explore ‘all strategic options available,’ as revenue declines

Aryzta is best known here for the Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Newly appointed chairman of Aryzta, Urs Jordi, said the company will explore “all strategic options available, acting in the best interests of Aryzta and its stakeholders."

Aryzta will continue to look at “all unsolicited expressions of interest received,” he added.

Mr Jordi, who last month said now was the worst time to sell the business, said that the firm’s management will do its utmost to put the company back on the road to success.

Aryzta confirmed at the beginning of September that it is in advanced talks with US hedge fund Elliott about a potential public tender offer for the entire company.

His comments come as the troubled Swiss-Irish food group reported a 13pc fall in total revenue to €2.9bn in the 12 months to August 1.

The company is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand, and is also a global supplier of burger buns to McDonald's. It has been badly hit by the temporary closures of restaurants and cafes as governments shut down sections of the economy to limit the spread of Covid-19.

All of the regions Aryzta operates in experienced a fall in revenue, with Europe – Aryzta’s biggest market – experiencing the largest decline.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of €260m decreased by 33pc year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

The effect of the Covid-19 had a material impact on underlying EBITDA generation, as people’s eating habits changed due to the pandemic.

Aryzta reported a net loss of €1bn for the year, largely due to impairment charges and losses on a disposal, mostly coming from the North American region.

Project Renew has delivered cumulative savings of €92m since launch and run-rate savings at the period end were circa €65m.

At year-end the group had liquidity of €424m.

The company said it cannot give an earnings guidance at the current time, however it warned that the pandemic will have a “material effect” on financial year 2021 earnings.

Commenting on the group’s results, Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland said: “While we expect the recovery to be bumpy in the coming months, we believe that Aryzta is well-positioned to recover and compete as economies stabilise and return to growth.”

