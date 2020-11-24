Aryzta shareholder group rejects Elliott bid for the company

Aryzta’s biggest shareholder has rejected the current non-binding bid for the company by US hedge fund Elliott.

Elliott has offered to buy Aryzta for CHF0.80 per share in a deal that would value the target at around €734m.

In a letter to the board of Aryzta, seen by the Irish Independent, Cobas Asset Management said the offer “significantly undervalues the company.”

“Cobas AM has no intention, whatsoever, to tender its shares at such a price,” the letter states.

Cobas, which owns almost 10pc of the Swiss-Irish food group, added that it is urging the board of Aryzta to continue to be impartial and “not assist Elliot Advisors with their financing arrangements.”

The investors say they expect the board of Aryzta to continue the mandate to “deleverage and simplify the company.”

Meanwhile, Elliott has said it won’t insist on its previous requirement that Kevin Toland remain as chief executive of Aryzta, sources close to the situation have told the Irish Independent.

Elliott thinks it can have a firm offer for Aryzta on the table on time to be put to a shareholder vote on December 15, the Irish Independent understands.

Elliott could make a binding offer for the company comfortably ahead of that time, people close to the situation have said. This is something people close to Aryzta have rejected, as it would require a separate extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and time to consider any offer.

Aryzta is due to hold its AGM on December 15.

Refinancing arrangements for Aryzta’s existing debt are at “a very advanced stage,” Elliott said yesterday. Despite outspoken opposition from Aryzta’s new leadership, Elliott has indicated it will not launch a hostile offer that would mean seeking to win over shareholders without board support – or at least neutrality – because of the need to keep lenders onside.

“We require the board of directors’ recommendation of our potential offer and the company’s support to finalise our refinancing arrangements,” Elliott said on Monday.

Aryzta has today appointed Marcus Opitz as chief restructuring officer with responsibility for the disposal strategy.

It has also appointed Armin Bieri as chief transformation officer to lead the “strategic reorientation” of the company’s core markets and businesses.

Aryzta chair and interim CEO, Urs Jordi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marcus and Armin to their new roles. Together with Jonathan Solesbury, who was recently appointed as interim CFO, they will help deliver change and improvement across the business.”

"I reiterate my belief that Aryzta has strong development potential, and we have the resources and ability to win with a focused business model of core markets and businesses, a simplified organization, and empowered local teams,” Mr Jordi added.

Aryzta has also released the agenda for its AGM.

Among the items on the agenda is the annual report for 2020, elections and re-elections of board members, and the remuneration of the board and executive management.

Online Editors