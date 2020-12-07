Aryzta sells North American pizza business, board considering Elliott offer

Aryzta is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The board of Aryzta says it is considering the binding offer for the company made by US hedge fund Elliott over the weekend.

On Saturday Elliott made a binding offer to buy the business at CHF0.80 per share, valuing the company at €734m.

In a statement today the Swiss-Irish food group said the board “will carefully consider the offer in accordance with its fiduciary duties and processes in due time.”

The company also announced the disposal of its North American take and bake pizza to Private Equity group Brynwood Partners.

Terms and conditions of the deal are not being disclosed.

As part of its restructuring plans, the company said two members of its executive committee, Tony Murphy, chief people officer and John Heffernan, president and chief commercial officer, Aryzta North America, have ceased their roles with immediate effect and will not be replaced.

“The board would like to express its gratitude to both Tony and John for their contribution to Aryzta over the past three years,” the company added.

Aryzta, whose customers include McDonald’s, has been battered by a boardroom battle this year that saw activist shareholders successfully install their own nominee, Urs Jordi, as chairman.

The bust-up saw veteran Irish businessman Gary McGann step down as chairman, while former Glanbia executive and ex-DAA boss Kevin Toland suddenly resigned last month as CEO.

Mr Jordi – who’s also interim CEO – has previously insisted he doesn’t want to sell Aryzta, with Elliott Management having circled the beleaguered company for weeks. It had previously tabled a non-binding offer for the company.

