Aryzta says third parties are interested in buying the company, McGann to step down

Troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta says a number of third parties have expressed an interest in buying the company’s entire issued share capital.

In addition, Gary McGann is to step down as chairman and board member of the company following its Extraordinary General Meeting, which will take place on September 16.

However, the date of Mr McGann's resignation may change if ahead of the EGM, "the company has announced a transaction for shareholder consideration which the board considers to be in the best interests of Aryzta and all of its stakeholders,” Aryzta said.

Dan Flinter and Rolf Watter will resign from the board of the Cuisine de France owner at the conclusion of the EGM. The company said the proposals to remove each of these directors are now obsolete.

In a brief statement today Aryzta said the timing of the EGM is mainly to provide an opportunity “to allow the strategic review process in which certain third parties have expressed an unsolicited interest in acquiring the company’s entire issued share capital to be sufficiently advanced to enable the board of directors to frame an appropriate recommendation with the advice of its financial advisors.”

Earlier this month activist shareholders in Aryzta said the company needs to sell at least €600m in assets in order to cut its debt to more manageable levels.

In a scathing assessment of the Swiss-Irish group's performance in the past few years, the shareholders - including Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas - said the group has failed to deliver on promises.

The activist shareholders now own more than 20pc of the group.

The activists have been trying to oust Aryzta chairman MrMcGann and four other board members.

However, they say they would retain Kevin Toland as CEO.

Online Editors